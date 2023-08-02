-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- The following prop

-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- The following property will be sold or otherwise disposed of at a private sale open to the public to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com with bids opening on 08/17/2023 and closing on 08/23/2023 unless account is paid in full before 08/17/2023. UNIT: TYLER AVERY, Tools, grill, tires UNIT: MIKE MILLER, Snowblower, lawnmower, furniture, clock UNIT: TRINA JOHNSON, Door, china hutch, silverware dispensers UNIT: NAKOYA MISTIC, Crib, toddler bed, car seat, baby items UNIT: SYDNEY HUCKBODY, Toys, baby items UNIT: SARINA LASLEY, Vintage chair, TV, bed frame, outdoor chairs Blue Ox Storage North 8804 Irvine Ave. NW Bemidji, MN 56601 218-444-8900 www.BlueOxStorage.com UNIT: SHAUN HIMANGO, Fridge, weed eater, household items Blue Ox Storage Central 2212 Bardwell Drive NW Bemidji, MN 56601 UNIT: TYRONE RICHARDSON, High chair, toys, clothing, baby items UNIT: ALEXANDER GOODWIN, Card table, office chair, box fans, toys UNIT: ALYSIA GEHLERT, Children’s bikes, wagon, ladder, dining chairs, bed Blue Ox Storage South 400 Oak Hills Road SE Bemidji, MN 56601 (Aug. 2 & 9, 2023) 246011