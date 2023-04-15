-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- The following prop

-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- The following property will be sold or otherwise disposed of at a private sale open to the public to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com with bids opening on 04/30/2023 and closing on 05/08/2023 unless account is paid in full before 04/30/2023. UNIT: BETHANY DUDLEY, Stroller, baby items, toys, household decor UNIT: LEAH COOK, Vacuum, carpet cleaner, books UNIT: RAWN GRAVES, Furniture, dryer, bed frame, golf clubs, mirror, toys UNIT: RONALD CLOUD, Futon, microwave, toys UNIT: RENEE HOULE, Sewing machine, office chair, printer, computer monitor, clothing UNIT: ALICIA WHITE, Couch, loveseat, lamp UNIT: CHRYSTAL PAYNE, Chair, shelf, clothing rack Blue Ox Storage North 8804 Irvine Ave. NW Bemidji, MN 56601 218-444-8900 www.BlueOxStorage.com (April 15 & 22, 2023) 213140