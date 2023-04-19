Legal Advertisement Requesting Proposals for Electric School Bus Vehicle and Charger Red Lake School District #38 (“District”) requests proposals for two (2) Electric School Bus Vehicles and Charging Unit. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper or digital form until 10:00 am central time on April 28, 2023, at Red Lake Schools #38, Attention: Willie Larson, 23990 Highway 1 East, PO Box 499, Red Lake, MN 56671. Copies of the complete request for proposal may be requested from Willie Larson at williel@redlake.k12.mn.us, and will be sent electronically at no charge. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District. (April 19, 26, 2023) 214008