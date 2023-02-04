Legal Advertisement Requesting Proposals for Group Health Insurance Red Lake School District #38 (“District”) requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning July 1, 2023. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper or digital form until 4:00 pm central time on March 15, 2023, at Red Lake Schools #38, Attention: Willie Larson, 23990 Highway 1 East, PO Box 499, Red Lake, MN 56671. Copies of the complete request for proposal may be requested from Willie Larson at williel@redlake.k12.mn.us, and will be sent electronically at no charge. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District. (Feb 4 & 11, 2023) 141267