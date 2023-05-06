-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING You are hereby officially notified as required by M.S. 394.26, Sub (2), the Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Beltrami County Administrative Building, Beltrami County Board Room, located at 701 Minnesota Avenue NW, Suite 102, Bemidji, Minnesota for the purpose of hearing and receiving public comments on the following proposed requests: Planning Commission Proposed Plat Request of: South Ridge Estates Carr Lake Rd SW & Buchanan Ave SW Bemidji, MN 56601 Township: Bemidji The Purpose of: Applicant is requesting both preliminary and final plat approvals to subdivide parcels 03.00607.00 & 03.00607.01 into 10 lots in Bemidji Township. The property is currently undeveloped. The division request meets the platting requirements in Beltrami County Subdivision Ordinance # 5. Legal Description: Tax Parcel 03.00607.00 & 03.00607.01 The west 469.00 feet of Government Lot 6, Section 30, Township 146 North, Range 33 West, Beltrami County, Minnesota. Except the south 200.00 feet thereof, subject to easements, restrictions, and reservations of record. AND Government Lot 6, Section 30, Township 146 North, Range 33 West, Beltrami County, Minnesota. Except the west 469.00 feet thereof, subject to easements, restrictions, and reservations of record. NOTE: Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Work Session begins at 5:30 pm; Public Hearing begins at 6:00 pm. Brent Rud Beltrami County Environmental Services Director (May 6, 2023) 221024