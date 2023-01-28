-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING You are hereby officially notified as required by M.S. 394.26, Sub (2), the Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Beltrami County Administrative Building, Beltrami County Board Room, located at 701 Minnesota Avenue NW, Suite 102, Bemidji, Minnesota for the purpose of hearing and receiving public comments on the following proposed requests: Planning Commission Proposed Plat Request of: Bear Cemetery 24452 Snowshoe Ln NW Puposky, MN 56667 Township: Maple Ridge The Purpose of: Applicants are proposing to plat a private cemetery in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 307 and the Beltrami County Subdivision Ordinance #5. Legal Description: Tax Parcel 27.00115.01 The West 650 feet of the South 550 feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4), Section Fifteen (15), Township One Hundred Forty-nine (149), Range Thirty-four (34). NOTE: Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Work Session begins at 5:30 pm; Public Hearing begins at 6:00 pm. Brent Rud Beltrami County Environmental Services Director (Jan 28, 2023) 174394