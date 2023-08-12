-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEG

-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby officially notified as required by M.S. 394.26, Sub (2), the Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Beltrami County Administrative Building, Beltrami County Board Room, located at 701 Minnesota Avenue NW, Suite 102, Bemidji, Minnesota for the purpose of hearing and receiving public comments on the following proposed requests: Board of Adjustment Variance Request of: James Mattson 15785 Rocky Point Rd. NE Waskish, MN 56685 Township: Red Lake Body of Water: Upper Red Lake (4-035) GD The Purpose of: Applicant is requesting a variance from the Beltrami County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a cabin on his lot on Rocky Point Road north of Waskish. The proposed cabin would be 32’ x 32’ and would be set back 40 feet from an existing canal of Upper Red Lake. Upper Red Lake is a General Development Lake and requires a 75’ structure setback. Legal Description: Tax Parcel 37.00115.00 That part of Government Lot 1, Section 31, Township 155, Range 031, described as follows: Commencing at northeast corner of Lot 1, then south along east line of lot… Full legal description is on file in the Beltrami County Environmental Services Department. NOTE: Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Work Session begins at 5:30 pm; Public Hearing begins at 6:00 pm. Brent Rud Beltrami County Environmental Services Director (Aug. 12, 2023)