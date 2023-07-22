-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEG

-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby officially notified as required by M.S. 394.26, Sub (2), the Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Beltrami County Administrative Building, Beltrami County Board Room, located at 701 Minnesota Avenue NW, Suite 102, Bemidji, Minnesota for the purpose of hearing and receiving public comments on the following proposed requests: Planning Commission Proposed Plat Request of: Jacquelyn Crisman, Trustee Crisman Estates 4545 Cartway Rd NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Township: Eckles Body of Water: Meadow Lake (4-219) SP The Purpose of: Applicant is proposing to subdivide 13.7 acres into five (5) residential lots. New roads to access the lots are not proposed. Proposed lots meet the requirements found in the Beltrami County Shoreland Management Ordinance # 6 and Subdivision Controls Ordinance # 5. Legal Description: Tax Parcel 12.00148.00 The South 33 feet of that part of Lot 3, Section 12, Township 147 North, Range 34 West, described as follows: Full legal description is on file in the Beltrami County Environmental Services Department. NOTE: Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Work Session begins at 5:30 pm; Public Hearing begins at 6:00 pm. Brent Rud Beltrami County Environmental Services Director (July 22, 2023) 242629