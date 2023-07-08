-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEG

-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby officially notified as required by M.S. 394.26, Sub (2), the Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Beltrami County Administrative Building, Beltrami County Board Room, located at 701 Minnesota Avenue NW, Suite 102, Bemidji, Minnesota for the purpose of hearing and receiving public comments on the following proposed requests: Board of Adjustment Variance Request of: Brendan Duffy & Susan D Warcup 13153 Lorelei Ln NE Bemidji, MN 56601 Township:Turtle Lake Body of Water: Beltrami Lake (4-135) RD The Purpose of: Applicant is requesting a variance from the Beltrami County Shoreland Ordinance Section 602 to construct a new deck not meeting the setback requirements from a bluff. The proposal is a 12’ X 14’ (168 ft2) deck onto an existing non-conforming structure that was built into the bluff. Legal Description: Tax Parcel 47.00940.00 Section 36, Township 148, Range 033, Gearman’s Addition - Lot 016, Beltrami County, Minnesota. Variance Request of: Mark E Kelly 10339 Long Lake Dr NE Bemidji, MN 56601 Township:Turtle River Body of Water: Gallagher Lake (4-092) SA The Purpose of: Applicant is requesting a variance from the Beltrami County Shoreland Ordinance to build a 1,000 square-foot cabin on Gallagher Lake in Turtle River Township not meeting the setback requirements to the lake, nor the County Road. Gallagher Lake is classified as a Sensitive Area Lake which requires a 150’ structure setback, the proposed setback for the new cabin is 83’. The required County Road setback is 50’ from the Road Right-of-Way, the proposed setback is 25’ from the Road ROW. Legal Description: Tax Parcel 48.00168.00 The North 500’ of that portion of Government Lot Two (2), Section Twelve (12), Township One Hundred Forty-seven (147) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West, lying West of the county road as it existed on November 17, 1981. Full legal description is on file in the Beltrami County Environmental Services Department. NOTE: Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Work Session begins at 5:30 pm; Public Hearing begins at 6:00 pm. Brent Rud Beltrami County Environmental Services Director (July 8, 2023) 239377