-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEG

-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby officially notified as required by M.S. 394.26, Sub (2), the Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Beltrami County Administrative Building, Beltrami County Board Room, located at 701 Minnesota Avenue NW, Suite 102, Bemidji, Minnesota for the purpose of hearing and receiving public comments on the following proposed requests: Board of Adjustment Variance Request of: Brian A & Teresa M Zacharias 13295 Wildwood Rd NE Bemidji, MN 56601 Township: Turtle Lake Body of Water: Beltrami Lake (4-135) RD The Purpose of: Applicants are requesting a variance to construct a 30’ deep by 38’ wide garage at approximately 17’ from the Right-of-Way (ROW) of Wildwood Rd NE. The proposed structure would be constructed no closer than 50’ from the county road centerline. Section 503.4 of the County’s Shoreland Management Ordinance # 6 requires a 50’ minimum structure setback from the County road ROW. Legal Description: Tax Parcel 47.00634.00 That part of Government Lot One (1), Section Thirty-five (35), Township One Hundred Forty-eight (148), Range Thirty-three (33), described as follows: Full legal description is on file in the Beltrami County Environmental Services Department. Variance Request of: Mark E Kelly 10339 Long Lake Dr NE Bemidji, MN 56601 Township: Turtle River Body of Water: Gallagher Lake (4-092) SA The Purpose of: Applicant is requesting a variance from the Beltrami County Shoreland Ordinance # 6 to build a 1,000 square foot cabin on Gallagher Lake in Turtle River Township. Gallagher Lake is classified as a Sensitive Area lake which requires a 150’ structure setback. The proposed setback for the new cabin is 83’. Legal Description: Tax Parcel 48.00168.00 The North 500’ of that portion of Government Lot Two (2), Section Twelve (12), Township One Hundred Forty-seven (147) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West, lying West of the county road as it existed on November 17, 1981. Full legal description is on file in the Beltrami County Environmental Services Department. Planning Commission Conditional Use Request of: Robert K Balsiger, Trustee Siena Square Trust 22994 Jenson Ct NE Tenstrike, MN 56683 Township: Hagali Body of Water: Sandy Lake (4-124) SA The Purpose of: Applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to build a guest cabin on a 3.88-acre lot on Sandy Lake in Hagali Township. Sandy Lake is classified as a Sensitive Area lake and the Beltrami County Shoreland Ordinance # 6 requires a Conditional Use Permit for all guest cabins on Sensitive Area lakes. The proposed cabin would be 1,000 square feet in size, set back more than 200’ from the lake, and meet all ordinance requirements of a guest cabin. Legal Description: Tax Parcel: 16.00231.00 That part of Government Lot 5, Section Nineteen (19), Township One Hundred Forty-nine (149), Range Thirty-two (32), Beltrami County, Minnesota, being described as follows: The full legal description is on file in the Beltrami County Environmental Services Department. NOTE: Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Work Session begins at 5:30 pm; Public Hearing begins at 6:00 pm. Brent Rud Beltrami County Environmental Services Director (June 10, 2023) 232108