-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEG

-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- PUBLIC HEARING LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby officially notified as required by M.S. 394.26, Sub (2), the Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Beltrami County Administrative Building, Beltrami County Board Room, located at 701 Minnesota Avenue NW, Suite 102, Bemidji, Minnesota for the purpose of hearing and receiving public comments on the following proposed requests: Planning Commission Conditional Use Request of: Birch Haven Campground, Dustin Evans 12003 Paper Birch Dr NE Tenstrike, MN 56683 Township: Hagali Body of Water: Gull Lake (4-120) RD The Purpose of: Applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to convert his existing mobile home park on Gull Lake to a seasonal, recreational vehicle campground. Gull Lake is a recreational development lake with a 100’ structure setback. The conversion would result in a campground totaling 48 seasonal sites and 24 boats slips. The number of sites falls in line with the number allowed by the Beltrami County Shoreland Ordinance #6 based on lake type and property size. Legal Description: Tax Parcel: 16.00432.01 That part of Government Lot 4, Section 35, Township 149, Range 32, described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast corner of said Government Lot 4; running West… The full legal description is on file in the Beltrami County Environmental Services Department. NOTE: Beltrami County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Work Session begins at 5:30 pm; Public Hearing begins at 6:00 pm. Brent Rud Beltrami County Environmental Services Director (March 11, 2023) 201969