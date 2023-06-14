-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- NOTICE OF REVIEW & COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji Board of Commissioners will meet in the Board Room of Northland Apartments, 619 America Avenue NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at twelve noon, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, to consider the following:  FY 2023 PHA Revised Annual Plan Such persons as desire to comment on these plans will be given an opportunity to be heard at this meeting. The complete text of the FY 2023 PHA Revised Annual Plan is available at the Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji offices located at 619 America Avenue NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Debbie Wold, Executive Director, Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji (June 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 233282