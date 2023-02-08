-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- NOTICE OF REVIEW & COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji Board of Commissioners will meet in the Board Room of Northland Apartments, 619 America Avenue NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at twelve noon, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, to consider the following: - 5-Year Capital Fund Program Action Plan 2023-2027 - FY 2023 PHA Annual Plan Such persons as desire to comment on these plans will be given an opportunity to be heard at this meeting. The complete text of the 5-year Capital Fund Program Action Plan 2023-2027 and FY 2023 PHA Annual Plan are available at the Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji offices located at 619 America Avenue NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Debbie Wold, Executive Director, Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji (Feb. 8, 11 & 15, 2023) 191391