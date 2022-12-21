-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- Bemidji Township N

-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- Bemidji Township NOTICE OF FILING PERIOD FOR MARCH TOWNSHIP ELECTION Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Bemidji Township, Beltrami County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two-week period beginning January 3, 2023. Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk by calling 333-3617 between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm from January 3rd , 2023 to January 17, 2023. Filing will close on January 17, 2023 at 5:00pm. Filing fee- $2.00 Offices to be filled at the March Annual Election are: Town Board Supervisor, 1 year term, position A Town Board Supervisor, 1 year term, position B (Dec. 14, 17 & 21, 2022) 130102