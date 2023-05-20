Laporte Public School is seeking quotes for the 2023-24 school year for: Bread products, milk products, fire extinguisher services, snow plowing and removal, unleaded gasoline (bus fuel), diesel, and propane (heat). Quotes must be received by noon on June 30, 2023. Call Melissa at 218-224-2288 ext 1006 or email melissa.schmidtke@laporte.k12.mn.us with questions or for further information. The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all quotes. (May 20 & 31, 2023) 224799