JAIL DESIGN RFP Beltrami County is accepting Proposals for architectural services for the Design of the New County Jail. Proposal requirements can be found on the County’s Website: https://www.co.beltrami.mn.us/. RFP Responses are due by 4:00 p.m. CDT April 27, 2023. (April 5, 8,12 & 19, 2023) 210692

