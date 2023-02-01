ISD 31 Bemidji Area Schools (District) r

ISD 31 Bemidji Area Schools (“District”) requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning July 1, 2023. Sealed proposals will be accepted in digital form via email to Krisi_Fenner@isd31.net or in paper form at 502 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 until 4:30 pm central time on Friday, March 17, 2023 . Copies of the complete request for proposal may be requested from Krisi Fenner, Director of Business Services, and will be sent electronically at no charge. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District. (Feb. 1, 2023) 171687