INVITATION TO BID - SCHOOL MILK Sealed b

INVITATION TO BID - SCHOOL MILK Sealed bids are requested by the Red Lake School District #38, 23990 Highway 1, East, Red Lake, MN 56671, for school milk for the period of September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024. Bid forms may be obtained from the District Office by calling 218-679-3353 ext. 1158. Bids should be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope Sealed Bid - School Milk and should be addressed to the Red Lake School District #38, ATTN: Willie Larson, Business Manager, 23990 Hwy 1 East, PO Box 499, Red Lake, MN 56671. Bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, when the bids will be opened and read aloud. The Red Lake School District reserves the right to reject or accept all or part of any bids if it is in the public interest so to do and/or the bid does not meet the bid specifications. The District is not liable for any cost incurred by the prospective bidders in replying to this Request for bid or subsequent costs incurred by the prospective bidders for supplying additional information requested by the District. Any bid submitted will be binding for sixty (60) days subsequent to the date of the bid opening for awarding purposes. The request for bids and bid documents may be found on the front page of the District’s website. The web address is www.redlake.k12.mn.us. (July 19 & 26, 2023) 242012