GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMM

GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS & MEETINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at *5:00 PM* (*PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER MEETING TIME*) or as soon thereafter as possible, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing in-person in the Council Chambers of Bemidji City Hall, located at 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji MN, and via WebEx Video Conferencing (see log-in details on jpbgba.org), regarding the following requests: City of Bemidji: SUP-2023-0010: - Christian Cabrera of Bergmann representing Holiday Stationstores, LLC, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to construct and operate a convenience store and an auto fuel/diesel station. The subject property is located at Hwy 2, Moberg Dr NW, and Norris Ct NW (PID 80.00461.02) in the City of Bemidji. All interested parties are encouraged to view or listen to the Hearing, or call the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board Office at (218) 759-3579, or visit our web site at: www.jpbgba.org for more information. Email comments must be received by Wednesday, August 16, 2023, for inclusion in staff reports. (Aug. 12, 2023) 248753