GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMM

GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS & MEETINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at *5:00 PM* (*PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER MEETING TIME*) or as soon thereafter as possible, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing in-person in the Council Chambers of Bemidji City Hall, located at 317 4 th St. NW, Bemidji MN, and via WebEx Video Conferencing (see log-in details on jpbgba.org), regarding the following requests: Northern Township: V-2023-0005– Matt Murray of Murray Surveying representing David Haberman & Cathy Williams is requesting multiple variances in order to build a new detached garage on their substandard lot of record located at 4031 Waville Rd NE, parcel 31.01378.00, in Northern Township. This property is within the (R-3) Suburban Residential Sewered Zoning District and Shoreland Overlay. The requested variances are as follows: 1. A reduction of 22,365 square feet in lot size per the Section 901 requirement of 30,000 square feet; 2. An additional 15.3% or 1,166 square feet of impervious surface coverage throughout the property per Section 901; 3. A 50.04-foot reduction in lot width from the 100-foot-wide lot requirement per Section 901; 4. A rear yard setback reduction of 10 feet from the required 20-foot setback per Section 901 City of Bemidji: ZOA-2023-0005 – Julie Erickson is requesting to rezone her property from (R-4) Moderate Density Residential to (R-6) Multiple Family zoning district. The current use of the property is a single-family home. The property is located at 1907 Norton Ave NW, parcel 80.00130.00, in the City of Bemidji. All interested parties are encouraged to view or listen to the Hearing, or call the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board Office at (218) 759-3579, or visit our web site at: www.jpbgba.org for more information. Email comments must be received by Wednesday, July 19, 2023, for inclusion in staff reports. (July 15, 2023) 241030