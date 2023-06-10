GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMM

GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS & MEETINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at *5:00 PM* (*PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER MEETING TIME*) or as soon thereafter as possible, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing in-person in the Council Chambers of Bemidji City Hall, located at 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji MN, and via WebEx Video Conferencing (see log-in details on jpbgba.org), regarding the following requests: City of Bemidji: ZOA-2023-0004 – Parcels: 800215500, 800215600, 800215700, 800215800, 800215900, 800216000, 800216100, 800216200, 800216300, 800216400, 800216500, 800216600, 800216700, and 800216800. Anthony Bessler (representing himself and Neighbors) is requesting to rezone properties from (R-4) Moderate Density Residential to (R-6) Multiple Family zoning district. The current uses of the properties are single-family homes and rentals. The properties are located at 1521, 1517, 1513, and 1511 Minnesota Ave NW; 301, 303, 305, 307, 309, 311, and Vacant lot 15th St NW; 1514, 1516, and 1518 America Ave NW, full city block, in the City of Bemidji. Note: this case was extended with the 60-day rule per the request of the applicant to gather more information. City of Bemidji – SUP-2023-0009: - Samantha Stevens of Kimley-Horn and Associates, INC. is requesting a conditional use permit (CUP) for a new Starbucks Coffee Drive-Thru location in the B-2 General Commercial District and Highway 197 Overlay District (PID 80.02653.00) which is currently owned by Bemidji Candlewood LLC, located at the corner of Shevlin Ave SW & Paul Bunyan Drive SE, across from Ultima Bank. City of Bemidji: V-2023-0003 – Jason Seitz, from Wes’ Plumbing and Heating representing property owners, Satish and Goviner Davgun are requesting multiple variances in order to install a new compliant septic system on their substandard lot of record located at 119 Robertson Dr NW in the City of Bemidji. This property is within the (R-3) Suburban Residential Unsewered Zoning District. The requested variances are as follows: A reduction in septic setbacks from the principal structure and the side yard lot line per Section 801: 1) A two (2) foot reduction from the required ten (10) feet for the septic tank from the principal structure; 2) A twelve (12) foot reduction from the required twenty (20) feet for the pressure bed system from the principal structure; 3) An eight (8) foot reduction from the required ten (10) feet for the pressure bed system from the east side yard lot line. Northern Township: V-2023-0004 – Matt Murray of Murray Surveying representing Mitchell Wavra is requesting multiple variances in the (R-3) Suburban Residential Unsewered Zoning District and Shoreland Overlay of Northern Township at 926 Birchmont Beach Rd. NE (PID 31.00882.00) in order to construct a new single-family structure. The current structures will be removed. The following variances are being requested: 1) An ordinary high-water setback reduction of thirty-three (33) feet of the required one-hundred (100) feet per Section 901; 2) A three-thousand, one hundred (3,100) foot reduction in lot area per Section 901; and 3) To build on a substandard lot of record from the minimum one-hundred (100) feet to (80) feet in width. 4) An additional one and a half percent or 399 square feet of impervious surface coverage throughout the property over the maximum allowable per Section 901. All interested parties are encouraged to view or listen to the Hearing, or call the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board Office at (218) 759-3579, or visit our web site at: www.jpbgba.org for more information. Email comments must be received by Wednesday, June 14, 2023, for inclusion in staff reports. (June 10, 2023) 232096