GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMM

GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS & MEETINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing in-person in the Council Chambers of Bemidji City Hall, located at 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji MN, and via WebEx Video Conferencing (see log-in details on jpbgba.org), regarding the following requests: City of Bemidji: SUP-2023-0005– New Singular Wireless PCS, LLC is requesting approval of an interim use permit (IUP) for an 89 ft. tall telecommunications tower (over 75 feet requires an IUP) to increase the capacity of wireless data transmission in the area; located at 2201 Bardwell Dr. NW and on parcel 80.05544.00 in the B-2 General Commercial Zoning District and the Airport Protection Overlay Conical Zone C. Note: this case was extended with the 60-day rule per the request of the applicant to gather more information. City of Bemidji: ZOA-2023-0004 – Parcels: 800215500, 800215600, 800215700, 800215800, 800215900, and 800216300. Anthony Bessler (representing himself and Neighbors) are requesting to rezone properties from (R-4) Moderate Density Residential to (R-6) Multiple Family zoning district. The current uses of the properties are single-family homes and rentals (parcel 800216300 is currently legal non-conforming use multi-unit rental). The properties are located at 1521, 1517, 1513, & 1511 Minnesota Ave NW and 301 & 309 15th St NW in the City of Bemidji. Northern Township – SUP-2023-0008: - Justin Hoover of Hoover Properties LLC is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a new Drive-Through location in the B-1 Low Density Commercial District (PID 31.00369.00) for a coffee & ice cream business (Blue Ox Coffee & Ice Cream), located at 8914 Irvine Ave NW. All interested parties are encouraged to view or listen to the Hearing, or call the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board Office at (218) 759-3579, or visit our web site at: www.jpbgba.org for more information. Email comments must be received by Thursday, May 18, 2023, for inclusion in staff reports. (May 13, 2023) 223250