GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMM

GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS & MEETINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing in-person in the Council Chambers of Bemidji City Hall, located at 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji MN, and via WebEx Video Conferencing (see log-in details on jpbgba.org), regarding the following requests: City of Bemidji: SUP-2023-0005– New Singular Wireless PCS, LLC is requesting approval of an interim use permit (IUP) for an 89 ft. tall telecommunications tower (over 75 feet requires an IUP) to increase the capacity of wireless data transmission in the area; located at 2201 Bardwell Dr. NW and on parcel 80.05544.00 in the B-2 General Commercial Zoning District and the Airport Protection Overlay Conical Zone C. City of Bemidji – ZOA-2023-00002 – The First National Bank of Bemidji, is requesting a rezone (Z) from MH – Manufactured Home Park to B-2 General Commercial (north and west sections of the lot) & R-6 Multiple-Family (east and south sections of the lot) located within the City of Bemidji (the old Westwood Acres site), Parcel: 80.03022.00. A part of Airport Protection Overlay Zone B is in the northwest portion of the lot. City of Bemidji – SUP-2023-0006, ZOA-2023-0002, V-2023-0002: - Sam Anderson, representing Green Legacy Investments LLC, is requesting two conditional-use permits, a variance and a zoning map amendment to operate a recreational vehicle storage operation alongside a residential rental unit (mixed-use). This notice was published in March, but is now being republished due to a change in the original request to include a variance from standards related to parking and paving requirements in §1009. The subject property is the former Kummer Sanitary Landfill site, located at 901 Anne Street NW, parcel 80.07008.00, in the City of Bemidji. All interested parties are encouraged to view or listen to the Hearing, or call the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board Office at (218) 759-3579, or visit our web site at: www.jpbgba.org for more information. Email comments must be received by Thursday, April 20, 2023, for inclusion in staff reports. Please publish on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (April 15, 2023) 213142