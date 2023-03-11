GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMM

GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS & MEETINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing in-person in the Council Chambers of Bemidji City Hall, located at 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji MN, and via WebEx Video Conferencing (see log-in details on jpbgba.org), regarding the following requests: City of Bemidji – ZOA-2023-0001: - Gail Reece, representing Nei Bottling, Inc., is requesting a text amendment to Article III of the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance to allow Automotive Sales and Rental as a ‘P’ permitted use in the I-1 (Light Industrial) and I-2 (General Industrial) zoning districts. City of Bemidji – SUP-2023-0005: - Jana Norgaard, representing St. Philips Parish, is requesting an interim-use permit to operate a Daycare Facility operating under a Family Childcare License, on their property currently in the UR Urban Renaissance District. The subject property is located at 602 Beltrami Ave NW, parcel 80.00936.00 in the City of Bemidji. City of Bemidji – SUP-2023-0006, ZOA-2023-0002: - Sam Anderson, representing Green Legacy Investments LLC, is requesting two conditional-use permits and a zoning map amendment to operate a recreational vehicle storage operation alongside a residential rental unit (mixed-use). The subject property is the former Kummer Sanitary Landfill site, located at 901 Anne Street NW, parcel 80.07008.00, in the City of Bemidji. All interested parties are encouraged to view or listen to the Hearing, or call the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board Office at (218) 759-3579, or visit our web site at: www.jpbgba.org for more information. Email comments must be received by Thursday, March 16, 2023, for inclusion in staff reports. (March 11, 2023) 201965