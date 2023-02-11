GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMM

GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS & MEETINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing in-person in the Council Chambers of Bemidji City Hall, located at 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji MN, and via WebEx Video Conferencing (see log-in details on jpbgba.org), regarding the following requests: City of Bemidji – SUP-2023-0001– Whelan Properties INC, is requesting an amendment to an approved conditional use permit (CUP) to adjust the site plan for the 52 apartment units from two (2) separate structures to one (1) single structure along with the orientation. This property is located at 2404 Bemidji Ave N. (Parcel: 80.02874.00) in the R-6 Multi-Family Zoning District within the City of Bemidji. The requested conditional use permit (CUP) amendment is required as the site plans have changed beyond JPB staff administrative approval. City of Bemidji – SUP-2023-0004: - Heather Frach representing Piece of Mind Counseling Services, PLLC, is requesting an Interim Use Permit to operate a Counseling Service in leased office space, currently in the B2 – General Commercial District. The subject property is located at 1510 Bemidji Ave N Ste 16 (Parcel: 80.02123.00), in the City of Bemidji. City of Bemidji – SUP-2023-0003 & V-2023-0001: - Samuel Pherzog, representing Splash Express Bemidji, LLC, is requesting multiple conditional use permits, setback variances, and a lot size variance to build and operate an express carwash on a substandard lot located in Airport Zone B and the Highway 197 Overlay. The lot is currently zoned B-2 General Commercial, and is located at 1605 Paul Bunyan Drive NW (Parcel: 80.03003.00), in the City of Bemidji. City of Bemidji – SUP-2023-0002: - Katie Kreidler, representing Valley Pain Relief and Wellness Center PLLC, is requesting an Interim Use Permit to operate a Counseling Service in leased office space, currently in the UR Urban Renaissance District. The subject property is located at 403 4th Street NW (Parcel: 80.03157.00), in the City of Bemidji. All interested parties are encouraged to view or listen to the Hearing, or call the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board Office at (218) 759-3579, or visit our web site at: www.jpbgba.org for more information. Email comments must be received by Thursday, February 16, 2023, for inclusion in staff reports. (Feb. 11, 2023) 193011