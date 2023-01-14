GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMM

GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS & MEETINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing in-person in the Council Chambers of Bemidji City Hall, located at 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji MN, and via WebEx Video Conferencing (see log-in details on jpbgba.org), regarding the following requests: City of Bemidji – Z-23-80.06631.00: - Caio Cesolini is requesting a rezone of a vacant parcel (PID 80.06631.00), currently in the B-1 Low-Density Commercial District, to R-6 Multi-Family Residential. The subject property was previously 4823 Bemidji Avenue N in the City of Bemidji. All interested parties are encouraged to view or listen to the Hearing, or call the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board Office at (218) 759-3579, or visit our web site at: www.jpbgba.org for more information. Email comments must be received by Thursday, January 19, 2023, for inclusion in staff reports. (Jan. 14, 2023) 155943