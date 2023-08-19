GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING BOAR

GREATER BEMIDJI AREA JOINT PLANNING BOARD LEGAL NOTICE Ordinance No. 2023-06 AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON THE HEIGHT OF STRUCTURES IN AIRPORT ZONE C On July 12, 2023 the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board (“JPB”) adopted Ordinance No. 2023-06, as titled above, to authorize a study and to impose a moratorium on the construction, building, placement, installation, or expansion of any structure, or portion thereof, with a height greater than 50 feet within Airport Zone C, which includes Airport Zones A&B. The ordinance is in effect until December 31, 2023, exempts structures constructed by the airport, and sets out penalties for violations. A copy of the full ordinance is available at the JPB’s offices located at 315 5th St NW, Suite 2, and at Bemidji City Hall, is posted on the JPB’s website, and a copy is in the Bemidji Public Library. Ordinance No. 2023-07 AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON JAILS On July 12, 2023 the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board (“JPB”) adopted Ordinance No. 2023-07, as titled above, to authorize a study and to impose a moratorium on jails within all residential districts within the JPB Area. The ordinance contains definitions, directs staff to conduct a study as soon as it can, indicates it is in effect for up to six months, and sets out penalty and enforcement provisions. A copy of the full ordinance is available at the JPB’s offices located at 315 5th St NW, Suite 2, and at Bemidji City Hall, is posted on the JPB’s website, and a copy is in the Bemidji Public Library. (Aug. 19, 2023) 250569