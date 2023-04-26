FROHN TOWNSHIP Road Tour The Frohn Towns

FROHN TOWNSHIP Road Tour The Frohn Township Board of Supervisors will conduct a Spring/Fall Road Tour on May 9, 2023, leaving the Frohn Town Hall, located at 8796 Roosevelt Road SE, Bemidji, MN, at 4:30 p.m. This time will be utilized to inspect the conditions of township roads. Residents are welcome to accompany the Board on the tour. A quorum of Supervisors and/or Planning Commission may be present on the tour. Kym Kovacic Frohn Township Clerk (April 26 & 29, 2023) 217174