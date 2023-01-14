Filing Notice Filing for the following t

Filing Notice Filing for the following township offices will open on January 3, 2023, and close at 5:00 PM January 17, 2023. Township Supervisor Seat C: 3-year term Township Supervisor Seat D: 3-year term Candidates must file an ‘Affidavit of Candidacy’ with a $2.00 filing fee. The form is available from the Town Clerk upon request to tenlake@paulbunyan.net or by mail to Ten Lake Clerk, PO Box 1608, Bemidji, MN 56619. Forms are also available at the Minnesota Secretary of State website: Affidavit of Candidacy (state.mn.us) The Ten Lake Townhall will be open on January 17, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM to accept drop off Affidavit of Candidacy forms. Other important dates: • January 19, 2023 – Last Day to withdraw candidacy by 5:00 PM • February 10, 2023 – Absentee/Early Voting Opens • February 21, 2023 – Last day to Pre-Register to Vote for March Township Elections (closes at 5:00 p.m.) • March 11, 2023 – Townhall will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for Absentee Voting The Ten Lake Township Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 following the election. Township residents may request to be placed on an Absentee Voter mailing list by contacting the town clerk. The Ten Lake Township Board of Supervisors will meet: • Tuesday February 14, 2023, 6:15 PM Audit Meeting • Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 7:00 PM BOS Monthly Meeting • March 14, 2022 – Election Day for Township Elections (Jan 14, 2023) 155441