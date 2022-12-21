Filing Notice Filing for the following t

Filing Notice Filing for the following township offices will open on January 3, 2023 and close at 5:00 PM January 17, 2023. 1 Township Supervisor - 3-year term Candidates must file an ‘Affidavit of Candidacy’ with a $2.00 filing fee. The form is available from the Town Clerk upon request to frohn@paulbunyan.net or by mail to Frohn Township Clerk, PO Box 2055, Bemidji, MN 56619. Forms are also available at the Minnesota Secretary of State website: Affidavit of Candidacy (state.mn.us) The Frohn Townhall will be open on January 17, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM to accept drop off Affidavit of Candidacy forms. Other important dates: • January 19, 2023 – Last day to withdraw candidacy by 5:00 p.m. • February 10, 2023 – Absentee/Early Voting Opens • February 21, 2023 – Last day to Pre-Register to Vote for March Township Elections (closes at 5:00 p.m.) • March 11, 2023 – Town Hall will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for Absentee Voting • March 14, 2022 – Election Day for Township Elections The Frohn Township Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2022 following the election. Township residents may request to be placed on an Absentee Voter mailing list by contacting the town clerk. (Dec. 21, 2022) 132568