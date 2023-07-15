Filed in District Court. State of Minnes

Filed in District Court. State of Minnesota District Court County of Beltrami Judicial District: Ninth Court File Number: 04-PR-23-163 7 Case Type: Probate In Re the Estate of Estate of Eleanor Victoria Hayen Decedent (Deceased Person) Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on August 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.. a hearing will be held by zoom at Beltrami County Judicial Center. 600 Minnesota Avenue. Bemidji, MN 56601, for the formal probate ofa document that is claimed to be the: copy of the Will dated September 20. 2006 (Petitioner has reason to believe that the original Will has been lost or destroyed): and for the appointment of: Name: Donn Fredrick Hayen Address: 4200 S. Washington St #401 Grand Forks, ND 58201 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You wlil need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. 11’ you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx’)c= i 9&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets. to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat.§ 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. June 13. 2023 Date BY THE COURT /s/ Shari Schuchter (District Court Judge ) (July 15 & 22, 2023) 239480