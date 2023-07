ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITY CHARTER COMMISSION VACANCY Applications are being accepted for the Bemidji Charter Commission from Tuesday, August 1, 2023 until Friday, August 31, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. There is currently a vacancy for a term expiring June 1, 2025. Applications are available at City Hall, 317 4 th Street NW, or on the City’s web site at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact the City Clerk at 218-759-3570. (July 29; Aug 2 & 5, 2023) 244810