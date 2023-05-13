ECKLES TOWNSHIP SOLICIATION FOR QUOTE/S FOR ROADGRADING AND SNOWPLOWING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors for Eckles Township is requesting quote/s for road grading, sanding and snowplowing to be valid for the period of (2) years. The contract is expected to begin June 22,2023 and continue until June 22, 2025. Quotes may be mailed or delivered to: 11820 Coyote Rd NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, or hand delivered to Eckles Community Center before 6:00 p.m. on June 13,2023. Deadline for quotes is June 13,2023 no later than 6:00 p.m. All quotes for snowplowing, road grading and road sanding shall be quoted separately with a price per hour and a base price for fuel estimated at the time of submitted quote/s. Minimum requirements are: 1. Backup grader and snowplow. 2. Graders will need to be an equivalent of 120 hp or larger. 3. Primary grader needs to be articulated with a minimum of a 16’blade. 4. Grader shall include a wing and V plow for winter snowplowing. 5. Snowplow truck shall have front plow and wing with a sander attachment. 6. 24 hour availability is required and should be stated in quote. 7. A water truck with a 6,000 gallon tank shall be available and quoted with a price per hour. 8. Additional snow removal equipment required of pick-up truck with plow and sander. Proof of minimum liability insurance in the amount of $2,000,000.00 shall be submitted with the quote. Eckles Township reserves the right to reject any or all quotes, waive any irregularities, and award the quote in the best interest of Eckles Township. Mary Lou Milender Eckles Town Clerk (May 13, 2023) 223253