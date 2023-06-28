Each year the Minnesota Department of Na

Each year the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry reforests thousands of acres of forestland. We use a variety of techniques and treatments to establish trees and ensure they survive, grow, and remain healthy. A small percentage of the sites we manage each year are treated with herbicides to control competing vegetation, either to prepare sites for subsequent tree planting or seeding, or to release young seedlings from overtopping trees and brush. The Bemidji Area will be applying herbicide on 7 sites comprising 50 acres to prepare for planting between July 5th and Sep 15th. The treatment will be done using a skidder. All sites treated with herbicides will be signed at known access points so that the public will know when they are on a treated site. (June 28, 2023) 233281