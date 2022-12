DURAND TOWNSHIP BELTRAMI COUNTY MN. FILI

DURAND TOWNSHIP BELTRAMI COUNTY MN. FILING NOTICE FILING FOR THE FOLLOWING TOWNSHIP OFFICES WILL BE OPEN ON January 3rd 2023 AND CLOSE AT 5PM JANUARY 17th 2023 FOR THEFOLLOWING OFFICES 1. SUPERVISOR 3 YEAR TERM 1.TREASURER 2 YEAR TERM CANDIDATES MUST FILE “AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY” AND PAY A $2.00 FILING FEE. ANNUAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON MARCH 14th 2023 CONTACT JANET OLSON DURAND TOWNSHIP CLERK. (Dec. 17, 2022) 130932

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.