DOCUMENT 00 1113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY of BEMIDJI BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids will be received by the Board of Commissioners for the Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji, Minnesota at the Office of the Executive Director, at Northland Apartments, 619 America Avenue NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, until 10:00 A.M. Local Time, on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2023 for the following projects: 1. NORTHLAND APARTMENTS: KITCHEN CABINET REPLACEMENT AT 10 APARTMENTS; Replacement of kitchen cabinets and improvements at Northland Apts, 619 America Ave NW, Bemidji. 2. SCATTERED DWELLING UNITS: KITCHEN AND BATH CABINET REPLACEMENTS AT 5 HOUSES; Replacement of kitchen cabinets/countertops and bath vanities, patching and painting of gypsum board assemblies and trim work related to improvements. Houses are scattered within the city limits of Bemidji, MN. At that time, said Bids will be carried to the Northland Apartments Board Room and publicly opened, read aloud and tabled for review and subsequent action. All bids must be prepared on the form provided by the Architect and submitted in accordance with the Instructions To Bidders (HUD-5369 and Section 002113). Bids are to be addressed to Ms. Debbie Wold at the aforesaid address and are to be in a sealed opaque envelope clearly marked on the outside identifying the project name. Bidders shall indicate BASE BID and UNIT pricing to determine contracted scope of work. The Work shall conform to the Drawings, Details and Specifications prepared by ICON Architectural Group, LLC, 123 2nd Street, Bemidji, MN 56601, (218) 751-0109, Email: Michael.Johnston@ICONarchitects.com. Bidders may obtain sets of Bidding Documents by contacting the Architect. Sets of plans are available for a NON-refundable deposit of $40.00 for each plan set, or electronically at no charge. Make checks payable to ICON Architectural Group, LLC. Each bid over $25,000 must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check, or bid bond secured by a Surety Company, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid, payable to the Owner; as liquidated damages and warranty that the successful bidder will enter into and fulfill his contract and furnish the usual Bonds (Performance Bond and Labor and Material Payment Bond) as required by the Specifications within three (3) days after Notice of Award of Contract. No bids may be withdrawn within forty-five (45) days from the scheduled closing time for receiving bids without the consent of the Owner. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or part of bids and to waive informalities therein, and to award the contract to other than the lowest bidder if in their discretion the interests of the Owner will be best served thereby. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2023 for contractor’s information and questions. The meeting will commence at 10:00 A.M. at the Northland Apartments, 619 America Ave NW, Bemidji, MN, and tour of projects thereafter. Ms. Debbie Wold, Executive Director Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji (Feb. 8, 11 & 15, 2023) 190731