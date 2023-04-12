Conditional Use Permit Meeting Natures E

Conditional Use Permit Meeting Natures Edge Garden Center Proposed maintenance and office building Tuesday April, 25th @ 6:30 PM Helga Town Hall CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT REQUEST FOR 11.15.00406 – NATURE’S EDGE GARDEN CENTER Nature’s Edge Garden Center is requesting a conditional use permit (CUP) to construct a commercial use building. According to Article III, Section 2.C. of the Helga Township Land Use Ordinance, commercial uses may be allowed by the issuance of a conditional use permit. The proposed building will be 60’x80’ primary structure with an attached 40’x40’ office space (total 6,400 sf). The proposed structure will be used for storage and repair of landscaping equipment. Local Residents are invited to attend. (April 12, 2023) 212973