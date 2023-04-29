CITY OF BEMIDJI PARKS AND RECREATION COM

CITY OF BEMIDJI PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION The Bemidji City Council is accepting applications to fill an unexpired term for: Parks and Recreation Commission: Unexpired Term Ending December 31, 2025. The application is available at City Hall, 317 4th Street NW, or on the City’s website at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact the City Clerk at 218.759.3570. Applications should be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (April 29; May 3, 2023) 218121