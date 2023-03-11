CITY OF BEMIDJI COMMUNITY AND POLICE ADV

CITY OF BEMIDJI COMMUNITY AND POLICE ADVISORY BOARD SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION The Bemidji City Council is accepting applications to fill an unexpired term for the following: Community and Police Advisory Board: Unexpired term ending December 31, 2023 Sustainability Commission: Unexpired term ending December 31, 2023 The application is available at City Hall, 317 4th Street NW, or on the City’s website at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact the City Clerk at 218.759.3570. Applications should be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (March 11, 15 & 18, 2023) 201639