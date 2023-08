CITY OF BEMIDJI ANNUAL DISCLOSURE OF TAX

CITY OF BEMIDJI ANNUAL DISCLOSURE OF TAX INCREMENT DISTRICTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Mountain View District Name Univ Heights Meadows Current Net Tax Capacity 25,339 15,029 Original Net Tax Capacity 11,153 2,274 Captured Tax Capacity 14,186 12,755 Principal and Interest Payments 10,897 - Tax Increment Received 12,108 - Tax Increment Expended 12,058 - Month and Year of first increment Aug-19 Jul-24 Date of required decertification 12/31/2044 12/31/2049 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Ron Eischens Finance Director 317 4th St NW Bemidji, MN 556601 218-759-3568 roneischens@ci.bemidji.mn.us (Aug. 2, 2023) 235274

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.