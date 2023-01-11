CITY OF BEMIDJI 2023 SUMMARY BUDGET The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2023 budget information for the City of Bemidji to interested citizens in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec 471.6965. This budget is not complete. The complete City budget will be available for viewing/downloading from the City Website at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us Description ______________________2022 Budget Orignal 2023 Budget Orginal Revenues Property Taxes - Non enterprise funds 6,843,449 7,228,481 All Other Taxes 1,385,200 1,446,000 Special Assessments 499,000 499,000 License & Permits 500,910 519,500 Intergovernmental Revenue 5,188,485 4,685,035 Grants 1,934,231 1,850,169 Charges for Services 385,700 364,400 Fines and Forfeits 154,500 154,500 Interest 141,826 67,236 Miscellaneous 374,891 145,541 Total Revenues 17,408,192 16,959,862 Proceeds from Borrowing - - Transfers from Other Funds 3,174,752 3,666,702 Total Revenues and Other Financing Sources 20,582,944 20,626,564 Expenditures General Government 2,232,555 2,359,955 Public Safety 6,684,272 6,972,272 Streets and Highways 2,346,304 2,381,104 Parks and Recreation 1,522,196 1,637,792 Economic Development 1,171,856 1,208,011 Miscellaneous Current Expenditures 1,084,636 965,104 Total Current Expenditures 15,041,819 15,524,238 Debt Service - Principal 275,785 293,123 Debt Service - Interest & Fiscal Charges 151,216 137,942 Street Construction 3,000,390 3,456,890 Capital Outlay 1,123,000 1,164,000 Transfer to Other Funds 961,150 819,150 Total Expenditures and other financing uses 20,553,360 21,395,343 Total Property Tax Levy to Fund this Budget 7,136,686 7,493,972 (Jan 11, 2023) 150921