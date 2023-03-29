CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITY ANNUAL CH

CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITY ANNUAL CHARTER COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS Applications are being accepted for the Bemidji Charter Commission from April 3, 2023 until Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. There are two terms expiring June 1, 2023. Applications are available at City Hall, 317 4th Street NW, or on the City’s web site at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact the City Clerk at 218-759-3570. Michelle R. Miller, City Clerk (March 29; April 1 & 5, 2023) 201739