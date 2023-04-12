Case Type: Personal Injury STATE OF MINN

Case Type: Personal Injury STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HENNEPIN DISTRICT COURT FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Charles Thomas Taylor, Plaintiff, V. State of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Dale Robert Bach, Defendants. AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF TRUSTEE Court File Number: 27-CV-22-7699 The Honorable Lois Conroy PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on May 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, via Zoom, Petitioner will move the above named court for an order pursuant to Minnesota Statute section 573.02 appointing Caden Taylor as trustee for the next-of-kin of Charles Thomas Taylor, deceased. The Zoom information is as follows: https://courts-state-nm- us.zoomgov.com/j/1606761592?pwd=azNgaGI5blZPL0Iwe1ZOTkFPcFIZZz09 Meeting ID: 160 676 1592 Passcode: 1234 833 568 8864 US Toll-free I hereby acknowledge that sanctions may be awarded pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 549.211. SCHWEBEL GOETZ & SIEBEN, P.A. Dated: March 27, 2023 /s/ James S. Ballentine William K. Strifert (#152717) James S. Ballentine (#209739) ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF 5120 IDS Center 80 South Eighth Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-2246 Telephone: 612-377-777 Fax: 612-333-6311 Email: wstrifert@schwebel.com Email: jballentine@schwebel.com (April 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 212495