BOARD OF REVIEW - ASSESSMENT NOTICE NOTI

BOARD OF REVIEW - ASSESSMENT NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Review of the City of Bemidji, Beltrami County, Minnesota, will meet at Bemidji City Hall in the Council Chambers at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing and correcting assessments for properties within the City of Limits of the City of Bemidji for the year 2022 payable in 2023. All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessment, or who wish to complain that the property of another is assessed too low, are hereby notified to appear at said meeting, and show cause of having such assessment corrected. No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint. Michelle R. Miller, City Clerk (April 15, 2023) 212602