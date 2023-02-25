Bemidji Township Notice of Annual Meetin

Bemidji Township Notice of Annual Meeting, Election of Officers and Board of Canvass Meeting March 14th, 2023 NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to the Qualified voters of Bemidji Township, County of Beltrami, State of Minnesota, That the Annual Township Meeting Will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, At the Bemidji Township Town Hall, 148 Carr Lake Rd SE Bemidji, MN. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. The Election Poll Hours will be open from 5:00P.M. to 8:00P.M., At which time the voters will elect: One Town Supervisor, 3-year term, Position A One Town Supervisor, 3-year term, Position B, The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15P.M. To conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Board of Canvass will meet on March 14th, 2023 following the Annual Meeting To certify the official Election results. (Feb. 25; March 1 & 4, 2023) 197570