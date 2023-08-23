BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA DIRECTORY INFORMATION In accordance with Public Law 93-38, Section 513, Section 438, General Education Provisions Act, as amended; Public Law 93-563; Public Law 101-476; 45 CFR Sections 99, 1-99.67; P.L. 99-457, Section 619, P.L. 89-313, P.L. 98-199 (Part H) and/or SBR 700-60-1, dated 18 September 2017, notice is hereby given that Bemidji Area Schools, Independent School District No. 31, Bemidji, Minnesota, collects, maintains and stores Educational Data and Personnel Data (as defined in statute) upon individuals. Said data is classified as private data, unless specifically prohibited by law. The following has been designated as directory information: student’s name, photograph, major field of study, dates of attendance, grade level, enrollment status, participation in officially recognized activities and sports, weight and height of members of athletic teams, degrees, honors and awards received, and the most recent educational agency or institution attended. It also includes the name of the student’s parent(s). Said directory information will be released upon request and without notice to the subject of said data, unless specifically prohibited to do so by the subject and/or his/her parent or guardian. Parents of students, eligible students, and other subjects of said data have the right to refuse to permit designation of directory information of any or all of the categories of personally identifiable information with respect to the student or themselves. Said refusal must be in writing, specify any or all such information for which permission to disclose is refused, and be delivered to the Superintendent of Schools, at 502 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN, and designated responsible authority, no later than 4:30 p.m. (cst), 30 September 2023. Individuals (as defined in statute) have the right to be informed of: 1) the purpose and intended use of the requested data; 2) whether she/he may refuse or is legally required to supply requested data; 3) any known consequence arising from supplying or refusing to supply private data; 4) whether she/he is the subject of stored data and classification or said data; and 5) certain other rights (as defined in statute) relating to copies of said data. Copies of school district policy relating to Student Records may be obtained from the School District Superintendent’s Office or the office of any elementary or secondary school in the district during the regular business hours upon payment of the current charges for such copies. Copies of said policy may be viewed without charge during regular business hours. (Aug. 23, 2023) 251734