BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA ANNUAL NOTICE AND INFORMATION REGARDING SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 Section 504 is an act which prohibits discrimination against persons with a disability in any program with Federal financial assistance. The act defines a person with a disability as anyone who: 1. Has a physical or mental impairment which substantially limits one or more major life activity including activities such as caring for one’s self, performing manual tasks, seeing, hearing, speaking, breathing, learning and working; 2. Has a record of such an impairment; or 3. Is regarded as having such impairment (34 Code of Federal Regulations Part 104). In order to fulfill its obligations under Section 504, the Bemidji Area Schools recognizes a responsibility to avoid discrimination in policies and practices regarding its personnel and students. No discrimination against any person with a disability will knowingly be permitted in any of the programs and practices in the school system. The school district has specific responsibilities under the act, which include the responsibility to identify, evaluate, and if the child is determined to be eligible under Section 504, provide access to appropriate education services. Parents should be invited to the meeting that reviews data to determine if the child qualifies for 504 services. The parent also has the right to disagree with the determination for or not for notice for services made by the professional staff. If the parent or guardian disagrees with the determination made by the professional staff of the school district, he/she has a right to a hearing with an impartial hearing officer. The Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) also specifies rights related to educational records. The act gives the parent or guardian the right to: 1) inspect and review his/her child’s educational records; 2) make copies of these records; 3) receive a list of all individuals having access to those records; 4) ask for an explanation of any item in the records; 5) ask for an amendment to any report on the grounds that is inaccurate, misleading, or violates the child’s rights; and 6) a hearing on the issue if the school refuses to make the amendment. If there are any questions, please feel free to contact the Director of Special Education, Independent School District No. 31, 502 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, at (218) 333-3100. (Aug. 23, 2023) 251733