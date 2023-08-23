BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA FEDERALLY SUPPORTED PROGRAMS Residents of Independent School District No. 31, Bemidji Area Schools, are hereby notified that children of school age residing within the school district are entitled to receive services and funding from the following federally supported programs: - Title I, Every Student Succeeds Act - Title IV Part A - McKinney-Vento Grant for Homeless - Title I, Part D, Delinquent Youth - Title II, Part A Teacher and Principal Training and Recruitment - Special Education Part B, Section 611 Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) - Special Education Part B, Section 619 Preschool Incentive Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) - Special Education Part C (Ages 0-2) Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) - Public Law 81-874 Impact Aid - Title VII, Indian Education - Federal Adult Basic Education (ABE) For more information contact: Director of Special Education, Independent School District No. 31, Bemidji Area Schools, 502 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 (218) 333-3100. (Aug. 23, 2023) 251731