BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA

BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA VOCATIONAL COURSES The vocational education courses and programs offered at Bemidji High School, Independent School District No. 31, 502 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, are available to all students without regard to sex, race, color, national origin or handicap. (Aug. 23, 2023) 251729

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.