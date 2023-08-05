BELTRAMI COUNTY TAX-FORFEITED and COUNTY OWNED LAND AUCTION Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 am Beltrami County Board Room County Administration Building 701 Minnesota Ave NW Bemidji, Minnesota 56601 Notice is hereby given that 4 parcels of land owned by Beltrami County or forfeited to the State for nonpayment of taxes, which have been classified and appraised as provided by law, shall be sold via oral bid to the highest bidder. Said auction will be governed by County Board resolutions 23-06-28 and 23-06-29 dated June 20, 2023 on file in the County Administrator’s office, authorizing the same, and shall commence at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Any lands not sold during the auction may, at any time following the closing of said sale, be sold by the County Auditor at a price not less than the minimum bid value. Parcels shall be sold on the following terms: That all sales less than $25,000 shall be paid in full in cash by 4:30 pm on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Parcels with a bid up value of $25,000 or greater shall require payment of 1% of the final sale amount as a bid guarantee by 4:30 pm on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and paid in full in cash by 4:30 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023. To view detailed parcel information please visit www.co.beltrami.mn.us (under “County Services”, select “Tax Forfeited Lands”). Please call (218) 333-4210 or email nrm.beltrami@co.beltrami.mn.us with questions. JoDee Treat, Auditor, Beltrami County MN (Aug. 5 & 9, 2023) 246530